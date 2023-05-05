BSAM Billiards League Round 2: Chembur Gym & NSCI win home & away ties

Mumbai: Chembur Gymkhana ‘B’ and NSCI ‘B’, both a had successful week, winning both their home and away matches during the second round of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) organized annual Greatwhite-CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2023.

Meanwhile, the stellar performances during the second week came from Dhruv Sitwala (-90 handicap) who constructed an unfinished 138-point break and led Cricket Club of India (CCI) to a 583-519 win against MIG Cricket Club at home. In the away match, CCI ace cueist Pankaj Advani rolled in two substantial breaks of 95 and 89 in winning his match against Nakul Parkar. But his fine show went in vain as MIG Club’s Ninad Borkar and Prabdeep Singh played confidently to score the required number of points to clinch a 408-480 win and deny CCI from tasting success in both the matches in Section-B.

The Chembur Gymkhana team which fielded four players for this round of matches, comprising Murli Krishnan, Karan Sabberwal, Arun Jadhwani and Shivraj Pandit defeated Malabar Hill Club in Section-A. The Chembur outfit comfortably won at home by a big 691-582 point difference and in the away tie snatched a narrow 683-667 victory and in the process earned a bonus point.

In another Section-B match, the NSCI team captained by Abhishek Bajaj and along with teammates Sagar Desai, Nikhil Bhansali, Sidhesh Khaitan and Abhishek Joshi, who featured in this round, made optimum use of their handicaps and easily got the better of P.J. Hindu Gymkhana in both the ties. In the home encounter, NSCI cruised to a 570-376 win and at the Hindu Gymkhana tables managed to pull off a 716-677 victory to also collect a bonus point.

Results - Section A: Chembur Gymkhana ‘B’ Vs Malabar Hill Club - home 691-582, away 683-667; Mandpeshwar Civic Federation Vs Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana - 517-565, 520-318; Elphinstone CC Vs Bombay Gymkhana - 532-485, 482-520.

Section B: Cricket Club of India Vs MIG Cricket Club 583-519, 408-480; Khar Gymkhana ‘B’ Vs Chembur Gymkhana ‘A’ 433-439, 451-348; NSCI ‘A’ Vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘B’ 570-376, 716-677.