BSAM billiards league, last 16 kicked off today

Mumbai: The top 16 qualifying teams will compete for the top honours as the knockout round of the CCI Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards League 2022 cues off at the Wilson Jones billiards hall at the Cricket Club of India from Tuesday evening. The league is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Elphinstone Cricket Club’s ‘ECC Elfies Stars’, who had lost to P.J. Hindu Gymkhana’s ‘PJHG Probables’ in the final of the last edition in 2019, will play against Matunga Gymkhana’s ‘MG Boneless’ in the opening pre-quarter-final match.

Home challengers ‘CCI Billiards Boys’ are drawn to meet Islam Gymkhana’s ‘IG Alpha Cue’ on Wednesday evening.

The other 12 teams who have progressed to the knockout round are Khar Gymkhana’s ‘KG YMSA Squad’ and ‘KG Titans’, Bombay Gymkhana’s ‘BG Phantom’, Central Railway Mechanical Institute ‘CRMI Star Blue’, Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana ‘JVPG Rapid Titans’, Matunga Gymkhna’s second team ‘MG Spartans’, Shivaji Park Gymkhana’s ‘SPG Gentlemen’, Mandpeshwar Civic Foundation ‘MCF Tough Men’, Garware Club House ‘Garware Wildcards’, Chembur Gymkhana’s ‘CG Giants’, Park Club’s ‘PCL Beach Boys’, and Radio Club’s ‘Radio Rockets.

The champions will be presented with the CCI Kekoo Nicholson Trophy and a cash award of Rs 60,000, while the losing finalists will receive the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of RS 30,000. The losing semi-finalists will get Rs 15,000 each and losing quarter-finalists will earn a prize of RS 7,500 each.