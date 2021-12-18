Brothers Kaevaan, Zahan of ARC emerge champions in Asian Games Selection Trial Show Jumping

It was an all-brothers affair as Kaevaan Setalvad and Zahan of Amateur Riders Club swept aside all challenges to lay their hands on the 2nd Asian Games Selection Trial Show Jumping 2021, held at Amateur Riders Club (ARC), here recently.

Elder brother Kaevaan secured top position with eight penalties, committing 4 penalties each in both the rounds under his belt. He finished his round in 70.53 seconds.

Zahan finished the round in 74.12 seconds with his horse El Capitan. He also secured the 3rd Rank with a different horse named Quintus. He completed the round with a total 8 penalties again and finished the round in 74.98 second.

Both the rounds were quite challenging and like always players displayed a high level of energy and competitiveness.

After securing top position, Kaevaan said, “I was fortunate to qualify for the team and individual events at the Asian Games. I was a little nervous going into this trial as my best horse, Cherokee, had not qualified in the first trial. So it was important for me to make the MER (minimum eligibility requirement) with him this time, which I was able to do.

“This was the main goal for this trial, and I am happy to have been able to do it. I now have two team qualifications and individual qualifications for the Games.

“So, I hope to be able to represent India in China next year. The third trial is a month away and hopefully, if the horses stay fit and healthy, we can replicate this performance,” said Kaevaan.

About the event, Zahan said, “It was my first time jumping my best horse in the 150cm so I was glad that I met the qualification requirement.”

President of the ARC, Shyam Mehta said, "We were glad to host the second equestrian trials of Asian Games successfully at ARC. We witnessed some phenomenal set of performances and sportsmanship from the players and their remarkable horses.

"Organising events of such stature is always challenging as well as rewarding, as it gives an opportunity to showcase that we too have world class arenas to host prestigious equestrian events. Now, we are looking forward to the upcoming JNEC and the 3rd equestrian trials of the Asian Games that are going to be held at ARC in December and January respectively."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:29 AM IST