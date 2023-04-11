Bromance alert! Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir hug it out after RCB Vs LSG IPL 2023 match; pics go viral |

On Monday, the Lucknow team snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While the game lived up to and exceeded expectations, it was the post-game bromance between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that stole the show. Kohli and Gambhir, who had a falling out during their playing days, appeared to have left it on the pitch and started over. Fans are loving the photos of Kohli and Gambhir that have appeared on social media.

Avesh Khan's Controversial Reaction Draws Attention

The drama continued to unfold as Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi attempted to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Avesh swung for his life but failed to make any contact with the ball. However, Bishnoi made a desperate attempt to sneak in a bye, prompting Avesh to set off for a run. Despite RCB keeper Dinesh Karthik failing to gather the ball on the first chance, Bishnoi and Avesh managed to reach home and seal a dramatic victory for LSG.

Avesh Khan's Helmet-Throwing Incident Leads to Code of Conduct Breach

However, immediately after reaching the non-striker's end, Avesh took his helmet off and threw it on the ground in frustration. This act caught the attention of the BCCI, leading to Avesh being reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Faf du Plessis of RCB Fined for Slow Over-Rate

Apart from Avesh Khan's Code of Conduct breach, RCB captain Faf du Plessis was also fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match, as it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.