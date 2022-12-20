British fan Theo creates World record becoming the first person in history to attend every match of the FIFA World Cup

e-Paper Get App
Theo watched all 64 matches at 2022 FIFA World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
A man from UK named Theo, who's also a YouTuber, has created the world record for watching all matches of a FIFA World Cup.

Theo watched all 64 matches at 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first person in history to attend every match of the FIFA World Cup. He also received a personalised match ball for setting the record.

Theo took to twitter and posted about the wonderful journey.

What a World Cup that was… 64/64 World Cup matches attended and the Argentines took it home. A mix of emotions, many ups and downs but an unreal experience. Thank you all. He said.

