Brij Bhushan & Son Excluded From WFI Electoral Polls, Ex-Chief Says He 'Opted Out'

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son will not be participating in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, as the federation polls' final voter list was announced on July 25th. Initially, the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association (UPWA) had named them as voting representatives, but they have now been replaced in the updated submissions.

The final Electoral College, consisting of 50 names, will be the sole body eligible to cast votes and nominate candidates for the various positions in the upcoming WFI executive committee elections, scheduled for August 12th.

During a previous meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat had protested and demanded that no member from Brij Bhushan's family be allowed to run for the elections.

Although Brij Bhushan and his son are no longer in contention, Vishal Singh, the son-in-law of the BJP MP, remains part of the electoral college representing the Bihar wrestling association. However, the other son-in-law, Aditya Pratap Singh, a former joint secretary, is conspicuously absent from the list.

Candidates for various positions, including the president, have until August 1st to be nominated. The scrutiny of nominations will take place the following day, and the final list of candidates will be made public on August 7th. If necessary, voting will be held on August 12th.