Brian Bennett Smashes Shivam Dube 26 Runs In His First Over As He Bowls No Ball Way Outside The Pitch | X

Chennai, February 26: In a disappointing bowling display, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube was smashed for 26 runs in his first over. Zimbabwe's in-form opener Brian Bennett targeted the medium-pacer in his first over and smashed him for massive fours and sixes in the over. Shivam Dube also bowled a wide no ball which landed even outside the pitch on the green patch on the sides.

The umpire signaled a no ball as the ball pitched on the green patch outside the playing area. Then came the Free Hit and Shivam Dube was clearly seen under pressure. He then bowled a few wide balls outside the off stump and then the last ball went for a six on the last ball of the over.

Brian Bennett has been in exceptional form throughout the tournament so far. He also scored a half-century against India in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match. He is still on the crease fighting for the victory and keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

Even the Indian Cricket Team is fighting for their survival in the tournament. Batting first, India posted a mammoth target of 257 runs in their 20 overs as six Indian batsmen scored with a strike-rate of over 150.

Bennet has managed to score 78 runs off 49 balls and still unbeaten on the crease so far. Zimbabwe now need 113 runs from 20 overs which is impossible. The massive victory will also improve India's Net Run Rate (NRR) and will ease their way into the semi-finals.