Breaking: West Indies' Kieron Pollard quits international cricket

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard took to social media to reveal his decision.

"After careful deliberation, I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Kieron Pollard said.

Pollard is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Pollard played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for West Indies. He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year against Australia in Bridgetown.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:05 PM IST