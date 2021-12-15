Was told only one-and-a half hour before the team was announced that Rohit Sharma will be captain, says Virat Kohli

India Test captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that he was told only one-and-a hour before the team was announced that Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the India ODI team.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of India's Tour of South Africa, Kohli said, "Was contacted 1.5 hours before selection committee meet. The chief selector discussed the Test team. Before ending the call the selectors told me I won't be ODI captain. I said fine. There was no prior communication about this."

Kohli also dismissed reports that he will skip the ODI series in South Africa.

"I was and I am available for selection all this time. You shouldn't be asking me these questions, you should ask those who are writing these stories and sources, they're not credible — I was always keen to play ODIs," he said.

The India Test captain also said that stories about differences between him and Rohit Sharma are absolutely untrue and he's tired of issuing clarifications.

"From the past two years I'm being asked this. I'm tired of clarifying that there's no differences between me and Rohit Sharma," he said.

While the news of removing him as ODI captain made headlines with many calling it unjust, Kohli says he understands the reason why it was done.

"Obviously it's we haven’t won an ICC tournament. I understand the logic behind why the selectors took that decision," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:34 PM IST