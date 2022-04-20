e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Breaking: Wankhede Stadium to host Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals clash

Breaking: Wankhede Stadium to host Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals clash

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium | File picture
Wankhede Stadium | File picture
Advertisement

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals was shifted to the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 22.

Earlier, Delhi's match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 20) was moved to Brabourne from the MCA Stadium in Pune after a slew of COVID-19 cases in the Delhi team.

ALSO READ

Breaking: Tim Seifert of Delhi Capitals found COVID positive in rapid testing, RT-PCR awaited Breaking: Tim Seifert of Delhi Capitals found COVID positive in rapid testing, RT-PCR awaited

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:40 PM IST