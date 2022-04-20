Breaking: Wankhede Stadium to host Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals clash

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals was shifted to the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 22.

Earlier, Delhi's match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 20) was moved to Brabourne from the MCA Stadium in Pune after a slew of COVID-19 cases in the Delhi team.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:40 PM IST