Jay Shah Becomes Youngest ICC Chairman After Getting Elected Unopposed

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been appointed as the new chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC). The news was confirmed by ICC on its website. Shah was elected unopposed and will assume his position on 1 December, 2024. At the age of 35 he is the youngest ever to become ICC Chairman

Jay Shah becomes the fifth Indian to head ICC. Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar served as ICC Presidents whereas Shashank Manohar and N Srinivasan have served as chairman in the past

He will replaces Greg Barclay who officially announced that he will step down from his position in November. Shah is considered one of cricket administration's most influential figures. He was heading the all-powerful Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee of the ICC

An ICC chairman is eligible for three terms of two years each and Barclay resigned after completing four years tenure.

Jay Shah on his appointment as ICC Chairman

Elated on being appointed as the Independent Chair of ICC, Shah said, “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket."

"We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

He further added, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”