The BCCI on Saturday announced the venues for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

The series will comprise 5 T20 Internationals in the month of June, 2022.

The first match will be played on June 9th in New Delhi with the fifth and final match being played on June 19th in Bangalore.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:19 PM IST