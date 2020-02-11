Brazilian football great Pele going through depression

Brazil's three-time World Cup winner Pele is suffering from a "kind of depression" as poor health and mobility make him loath to leave his home, the football legend's son said. Pele has suffered a series of health problems in recent years, including a urinary tract infection that left him hospitalised for 13 days last April.

The 79-year-old former forward has also encountered complications related to hip replacement surgery and now needs a frame to walk."He is very sheepish, reclusive," his son Edinho said. "Imagine, he's the king, he was always such an imposing figure and today he can't walk properly. He's embarrassed, he doesn't want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house."