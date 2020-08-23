Brazil legend Ronaldo believes Real Madrid should sign Kylian Mbappe over Neymar

Brazil legend Ronaldo believes his former club Real Madrid should sign Kylian Mbappe ahead of Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

Mbappe, who is just 21, has age on his side and can go on to do great things for the La Liga club, believes Ronaldo, who himself has played for Real Madrid and is considered as one of the greatest strikers ever to play the beautiful game.

"Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future. Neymar is 28 years old and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger of the two," Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying during a webinar hosted by Santander.

Both Mbappe and Neymar have been rumoured to join Real Madrid over the past few months.

Meanwhile, their current side PSG is preparing for the showdown against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final which is scheduled to commence on Sunday, August 23.

It is an important night for PSG as this is the first time the French side have featured in the Champions League final, whereas, Bayern Munich will be looking forward to lift their sixth Champions League trophy.

Neymar, on the other hand, an important part of PSG, previously won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 under manager Luis Enrique.

With the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophée des Champions to their name, PSG will clash against Bayern with full force to win a sextuple.

"He (Neymar) needs to win the Champions League to complete his season. He has played very well in the last few games, especially in this final phase in Portugal," Ronaldo said.

"He has created many scoring chances, but he has lacked calmness to finish off moves. With luck and calmness, he can find himself scoring in the final" he added.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, the club which is currently not in its best form, not since Neymar left for PSG in 2017, is also looking at squad bolstering options which may include bringing back Neymar, among many other important targets like Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.