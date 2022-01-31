Brazil legend Roberto Carlos set to play in Sunday league after Shropshire pub team win eBay raffle

Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos has won the World Cup, has three Champions League winners medals and picked up several league titles over an iconic career that spanned 24 years.

It's no wonder then that a pub team in Shropshire could hardly believe it when they learned the World Cup-winning full-back will play for them in a Sunday league match.

The Bull In The Barne won the services of Carlos – now 48 – in a 'dream transfer raffle' on eBay meaning he will appear as a substitute at one of their Shrewsbury & District games in February, reports BBC.

"You pay £5 to enter the raffle for a chance to have a pro sign for your team. One of our lads said in a group chat 'let's just give it a go' and we ended up winning it," striker and club secretary Matthew Brown told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"On Friday afternoon, our manager, Ed Speller, sent a message to say we won the competition and none of us believed him. We thought he was having us on.

"I went out on Friday night and woke up with a bit of a sore head on Saturday and I had messages from people saying 'is it true about Roberto Carlos?' and at that point I was thinking 'it can't have happened, it's just a dream'."

Carlos is best known for his 11 years at Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007, where he quickly established himself as the world’s best left back and one of the best players of his generation.

