Brazil football legend Pele, 81, back in hospital for colon cancer treatment

Brazilian football great Pele has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo since on Monday as part of his treatment for colon cancer, the medical center that treats him said, reports AFP.

The clinical condition of Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “good and stable, and he should be discharged from hospital in the next few days,” the Albert Einstein Hospital said on Tuesday in a statement.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

Known in Brazil as “O Rei”, or “The King”, the 81-year-old must go to the hospital at least once a month to undergo check-ups and continue chemotherapy against the colon tumour that was detected last September, according to his family.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:49 AM IST