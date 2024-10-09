 Brainfade Moment! Marnus Labuschagne Stuns Umpire With Unorthodox Field During Sheffield Shield Match; Video
Brainfade Moment! Marnus Labuschagne Stuns Umpire With Unorthodox Field During Sheffield Shield Match; Video

The on-field umpire was left surprised as Labuschagne placed a fielder just behind him.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne employed an unusual fielding tactic during a Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth. He asked a fielder to stand right next to him during his spell. The on-field umpire was left surprised as he placed Tom Straker just behind him at the start of his run-up.

A video shared by Cricket Australia showed him adjusting the fielder’s position, initially placing him behind the umpire before directing him to shift slightly to the left. After starting his run-up, Labuschagne delivered a bouncer that Inglis failed to connect with, leaving the commentators amused by the rare strategy. Labuschagne came into bowl during the 64th over with Sam Whiteman and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis at the crease.

In his three-over spell on Day 1, Labuschagne bowled two maidens. Western Australia finished the day with 319 runs, thanks to centuries from Whiteman and Inglis, who shared a 203-run partnership before Matt Renshaw dismissed Inglis for 122 runs. Whiteman later departed after scoring 102 runs off 237 balls. Returning to bowl on Day 2, Labuschagne took the crucial wicket of Cameron Gannon, who was already on his way to a half-century.

Marnus Labuschagne prepares for Border Gavaskar Trophy

Labuschagne's participation in the Sheffield Shield is part of his preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November, where Australia aims to reclaim the title after losing the last four editions to India.

It will be interesting to see if Pat Cummins uses Labuschagne's leg-spin or medium pace in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He has 13 wickets in Test cricket but yet to take a win against India in the format.

Before the India series, Australia will host Pakistan for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, with the first ODI set for November 4 in Melbourne.

