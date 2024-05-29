'Boys, You Are All Made Of Star Stuff': KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For IPL 2024 Champions

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday posted a heartfelt note for his team, three days after they won the Indian Premier League 2024 title in Chennai.

"To my boys…. my team…. my champs….”these blessed candles of the night” …. My Stars…of KKR.

"I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @gautamgambhir55….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of abhisheknayar & leadership of @shreyasiyer96... the dedication of Tendo, @bharathi__arun @1crowey & @leamonnathan... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration.

"GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop!" SRK wrote.

SRK thanks the fans

The Bollywood superstar also thanked Kolkata's loyal fans who waited patiently for 10 years for their third IPL title.

"Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don’t last….Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025," SRK added.

Shah Rukh was at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with fellow co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla to watch the summit clash, which was completely dominated by Shreyas Iyer's KKR as they crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to win their third title after 2012 and 2014, which came under then-captain Gautam Gambhir.

It was also Gautam Gambhir's third IPL trophy with KKR. He became the first cricketer in the league's history to lift the trophy as a captain and mentor.