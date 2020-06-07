Boycott Chinese products takes racist turn: Jwala Gutta gives thumbs down to man who slid in to her DMs

About a week ago, #BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina were top trending topics on Twitter, after a video of Sonam Wangchuk went viral on social media. For the unversed, Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' was inspired by Wangchuk's real life story. In the video, the educator- innovator had appealed his followers to ban Chinese products owing to the growing tension between China and India.

Celebrities like Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi and Ranvir Shorey also joined the movement and took to the micro-blogging site to announce the same.

However, things took a racist turn when a man slid into the DMs of Indian badminton ace Jwala Gutta with a meme/joke to "boycott" her under the same movement.

Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, the Arjuna Awardee wrote, “So this is where we are actually heading!!!”