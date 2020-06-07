Boycott Chinese products takes racist turn: Jwala Gutta gives thumbs down to man who slid in to her DMs

About a week ago, #BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina were top trending topics on Twitter, after a video of Sonam Wangchuk went viral on social media. For the unversed, Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' was inspired by Wangchuk's real life story. In the video, the educator- innovator had appealed his followers to ban Chinese products owing to the growing tension between China and India.
Celebrities like Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi and Ranvir Shorey also joined the movement and took to the micro-blogging site to announce the same.
However, things took a racist turn when a man slid into the DMs of Indian badminton ace Jwala Gutta with a meme/joke to "boycott" her under the same movement.
Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, the Arjuna Awardee wrote, “So this is where we are actually heading!!!”
Meanwhile Gutta was supported by her fans and followers on the micro blogging site. While Tehseen Poonawalla, Congress ideologue, lawyer, and political analyst called such people “Idiots”, another user commented, “Such sick comments are not mainstream Indian voices, but only part of an influenced charged opinion warfare. You are not just an iconic Indian sportswoman, but also a fearless, committed human being! More power to you and your cause, we are all with you.”
"Really sorry you have to face this even in his day and age, just remember this doesn’t represent the idea of India. You are a national pride and inspiration to youngsters," added another.
The movement comes after military troops of India and China engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.
