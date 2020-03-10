Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to take over Premier League club Newcastle United's ownership?

Former American boxer Floyd Mayweather has expressed his interest again, in buying the Premier League club Newcastle United during an event held at the O2 City Hall in Tyneside.

The retired professional still remains one of the richest athletes of all time with a reported career earning of $1 billion.

When asked about his intention of taking over the Magpies, Mayweather replied: "In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team. If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know."

However, this is not the first time Mayweather has shown interest in buying the Premier League club.