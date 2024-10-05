Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. In Deep Trouble For Not Paying & Slapping Exotic Dancers At His Las Vegas Strip club

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back in the headlines, this time being sued by a couple of exotic dancers from his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection. They’re accusing him of stiffing them on pay and even slapping one of them in front of everyone.

The lawsuit was filed in Clark County, Nevada, and it covers all the dancers who’ve worked at the club, which Mayweather co-owns with his sister, Deltricia Howard.

The dancers claim that Mayweather and Howard classified them as independent contractors instead of employees, which meant they didn’t get minimum wage for their hours.

On top of that, they say they were forced to hand over part of their tips and pay extra fees to other staff, which they argue is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to the lawsuit, Mayweather called the shots on when dancers could leave and even decided how much of their tips the club kept. The dancers also allege that both Mayweather and his sister threatened and intimidated them, especially after they tried filing a federal lawsuit last year.

That case was dismissed, but it's back now in state court, with an added claim that Mayweather slapped one of the dancers.

The dancer who says she got slapped claims it happened on April 23, 2023, when she asked Mayweather about her pay. She alleges that Mayweather smacked her in front of other dancers, then followed her into the locker room, saying she couldn’t “take a joke.”

She says her employment was terminated for being involved in the lawsuit and asking for unpaid wages.

Mayweather’s attorney denies the whole thing, claiming he never assaulted anyone and doesn’t even own the club in question. They’re calling the lawsuit a “legal shakedown” and are ready to prove the allegations false in court.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is considered one of the greatest boxers in the modern generation. He retired in seven years ago with an unbelievable record of 50-0 after defeating MMA legend Conor McGregor, and has since fought eight exhibition bouts, most recently against John Gotti III in August.