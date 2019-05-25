Boxing league likely to happen in August or September: BFI president Ajay Singh

Guwahati (Assam): Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India (BFI), on Friday said that boxing league is likely to happen this year in August or September as ‘decent amount of work is happening’.

“It’s on. We expect this to happen this year in August or September. They are trying to find windows in the TV schedule to see that does not clash with any other major league. So, that there is undisturbed period,” he said during a press conference after the conclusion of India Open boxing tournament.

“And it also has to match with our preparation as well. We need to make sure that our players are available when we want them to be. We can’t suddenly make them available in the middle of a World Championship. Players have started to be contacted and teams have started to be distributed. So, there is a decent amount of work that is happening,” he added.

Singh has also expressed his confidence of getting a medal in the Olympics saying that they are getting to a level where they can really look forward to a medal. “We are regularly beating people who have already participated in the Olympics and done well in the Olympics. So, I think there is a wonderful opportunity that we have at Indian boxing. We have potential medallist for sure, there is no question,” he said.

Whereas six-time world champion Mary Kom, who won gold in 51 kg category during the tournament, said that her main focus is now on the Olympics. “We are trying our best to improve better and better. We are preparing for the upcoming championship and especially we are preparing for the qualification for the 2020 (Olympic),” Kom said.