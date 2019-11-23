Boxer Vijender Singh demolishes Charles Adamu to win his 12th consecutive game

Ace boxer Vijender Singh continued with his dominant run in professional boxing as he defeated Ghana's Charles Adamu at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters to register his 12th consecutive win.

Vijender, 34, was adjudged winner by unanimous decision in a bout that he dominated from the very beginning on Friday night.

"Happy to continue my winning streak and making it 12-0 here in Dubai. Thanks to all my friends and fans for always supporting and believing in me," Vijender said in a tweet following his emphatic victory.