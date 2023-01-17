Bowling great Waqar Younis denies claims he to take up the position as Pakistan bowling coach

Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis dismissed reports that he is to take up a role as the national team's bowling coach. Waqar was linked with the role after Pakistan's disastrous home series losses to New Zealand and England.

"Lots of speculation around me taking on the bowling coach roll of Pakistan team. Let me be very clear I have not approached and I have no intentions of taking taking that job #ThankYou", Waqar Tweeted.

Waqar has served as bowling coach of the Pakistan national cricket team before from 2006 to 2007. He also served as head coach on multiple occasions in 2010 and more recently in 2019.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan are scheduled to play the West Indies at home later this month and will be looking to bounce back after back-to-back series losses.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)