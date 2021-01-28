Bottom placed Sheffield United stun Manchester United to register their only second win in Premier League

Manchester

It was a victory of different kind. Shock victory, as Oliver Burke's strike handed bottom placed Sheffield United victory, the bottom placed club, their second win of the season denies Manchester United the chance to go top of the table, of the Premier League, at the Old Trafford, here on Wednesday.

Burke earned Sheffield a surprise 2-1 win in their away encounter against Manchester United, denying the hosts to return to the top of the table.

The Scot's 74th-minute strike deflected in off Axel Tuanzebe to hand the Blades only their second victory of the campaign, and their first away from home.

Man Utd started brightly, with Marcus Rashford firing wide, before Sheff Utd's Billy Sharp forced a fine save from David De Gea.

Kean Bryan then put Sheff Utd front in the 23 minutes, as he headed in his first Premier League goal from John Fleck's corner.

Harry Maguire equalised for Man Utd on 64 minutes, heading in Alex Telles's corner.

But Sheff Utd restored their lead 10 minutes later when Burke's first PL goal went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Defeat leaves Man Utd in second on 40 points, one behind Manchester City, who have a match in hand.

Sheff Utd remain bottom, but they now move within 10 points of safety.

"We're surprised," Solskjaer said after United's first loss in the league since Nov. 1.

"We have been the most consistent team the last few months but it just hit us today," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager.

Earlier, at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, James Rodriguez scored a superb goal for Everton before Youri Tielemans rescued a point for Leicester City in a 1-1 draw.

After Harvey Barnes and James Maddison had gone close for the visitors, Everton took the lead on 30 minutes.

Rodriguez's initial cross deflected back into his path off Wesley Fofana, allowing the Colombian to set himself before curling a superb strike in via the right post.

Leicester were deservedly level on 67 minutes when a low shot from Tielemans beat Jordan Pickford.

Pickford then denied Maddison before Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent a header just past the post as neither side could find a late winner.

Everton drop to seventh on 33 points, while Leicester stay third on 39 points.

Thomas Tuchel's first match as Chelsea head coach ended in a goalless draw as the club shared points with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge here on Wednesday

Juventus have moved into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Serie B side SPAL, with four different players on target. The Bianconeri will go on to face Inter Milan, who knocked out city rivals AC Milan 2-1 on Tuesday.