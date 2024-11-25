'Boss Toxic Hai': Meme Of KL Rahul Giving Advice To Rishabh Pant On Joining Lucknow Super Giants Goes Viral, Harsh Goenka Playfully Reacts

Image: X

Harsh Goenka, the elder brother of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka, recently reacted to a viral meme that humorously depicted KL Rahul offering advice to Rishabh Pant about joining the Lucknow Super Giants franchise.

The meme, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed a picture of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant with the caption: "Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bohot toxic hai" (Translation: "Look, the company is good, the pay is good, but the boss is very toxic"). Harsh Goenka responded to the viral meme with a laughing emoji, playfully joining in on the joke.

The meme appeared to poke fun at the relationship between Rahul and LSG's management, especially after an incident during the 2024 season when Rahul was seen having an animated conversation with owner Sanjiv Goenka following LSG's defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This meme gained traction after LSG secured Pant for a record breaking price of ₹27 crore while parting ways with their former captain, KL Rahul, who will now join Delhi Capitals after being signed for ₹14 crore.

After the team's dismal performance in the 2024 season, which included a heavy defeat against SRH, LSG chose not to retain Rahul and also opted not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card to bring him back for the 2025 season.

Sanjiv Goenka on buying Rishabh Pant

After breaking bank to sign Pant during the auction, Lucknow Super Giants, Sanjiv Goenka was asked the wicketkeeper-batsman was a good signing for the franchisee. Goenka replied “Yes. Had it not been a good buy, we wouldn't have bought him for Rs 27 crore just to satisfy our ego. We had separately kept Rs 25-27 crore reserved for him. He was fulfilling our requirements, and we had planned to go all out for him.”