Bosco, Carmel supreme

Mumbai: Don Bosco, Matunga and Carmel of St Joseph’s cornered glory winning the Ahmed Sailor under-16 boys and girls titles.

The Bosco boys scored a 3-0 win over St Stanilaus while Carmel of St Joseph, Malad edged out St Teresa’s convent, Santacruz 3-2 via the shoot-out in the finals played at the Sports Authority of India’s turf surface in Kandivali here on Saturday. Atharva Bandekarm, Aditya Kabre and Krish Nandra Jog were the scores for Don Bosco.

Meanwhile, it was not a good day in office for the defending champions St Teresa’s, who missed some close calls and failed to pass through the opponent goalkeeper Vadehi Gorivale during the penalty opportunity. The Carmel’s custodian Vadehi a seasoned player who has represented the state, brought about three saves which tilted in Malad girl's favour. Incidentally, these three saves saw them clinch the title, after Teresa’s were leading 2-0 at that point.

Meanwhile, the former champions, St Stanislaus, Bandra’s Shaine D’Costa the captain has made news for all wrong reasons. According to the official Ignatius D’Souza, skipper Shaine was shown a yellow card for throwing the opponents stick during the game, and was later given a marching order (Red card) for using abusive language on the official’s for his ruling.

It is ironically for the team, St Stanislaus, which has produced over ten Olympians, saw their skipper abusing the official. “It is very sad for a school which has produced many Olympians. It's unfortunate to see such kind of misbehaviour from the youngsters who could don the Indian colours in future,” said the official, who is also a 1987 pass out from the same school.