Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Where to stream Der Klassiker live in India

As the entire sporting world deals with the lockdown due to the coronavirus, the Bundesliga, which became the first European football league to make a comeback after a two-month hiatus, is set to host Der Klassiker - German football’s high-octane clash between table-toppers Bayern Munich and their arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

After a thumping 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern march towards Signal Iduna Park to chase their eighth consecutive league title. The defending champions will face Dortmund, who are four points behind them with seven games more to be played including Tuesday’s clash that will take place behind closed doors to keep social distancing in effect.

Here are all the details you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match take place?

The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in India?

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in India?

The match will be streaming live on Hotstar in India.