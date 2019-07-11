Sports

Updated on IST

Borivali Premier Football League: Sunny Thakur strikes for Milan Club

By FPJ Bureau

Milan Club overcame a spirited fight from Gorai FC before clinching a narrow 1-0 win in a Group-B match of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West), here on Wednesday.

