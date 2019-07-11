Borivali Premier Football League: Sunny Thakur strikes for Milan Club

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Milan Club overcame a spirited fight from Gorai FC before clinching a narrow 1-0 win in a Group-B match of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West), here on Wednesday. Sunny Thakur once again did the star turn for Milan Club by netting the lone goal late in the second half to give his team the full three points. In another match of the same group, Tiger Sport Club proved too good for Challenger FC as they romped to a 3-0 win. Ramesh Singh struck a brace of goals, while Siddharth Puthran got one to complete the win.</p><p>Friends United scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Shelar FC, in a In a Group-A encounter. Strikers Prashant Palkar and Vinit Dhanmeher were bang on target with a goal each for Friends United while Shelar FC pulled one back through Sagar Gawade’s efforts.</p><p><strong>Results</strong></p><p>Group-A: Friends United: 2 (Prashant Palkar, Vinit Dhanmeher) bt Shelar FC: 1 (Sagar Gawade); Group-B: Milan Club: 1 (Sunny Thakur) bt Gorai FC 0; Tiger SC: 3 (Ramesh Singh 2, Siddharth Puthran) bt Challenger FC 0.</p><p><strong>Ambitious, Ravens win</strong></p><p>KSA Ambitious FA and Ravens FC scored identical 2-0 wins against Football Leaders Academy and Young Boys ‘B’ respectively Third Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Wednesday. The KSA outfit scored twice in the second half through Jagdeep Singh and Mihir Koli to cruise to victory, while Ravens struck two quick goals in the first half with Suraj Sonawane (21st minute) and Rohit Singh (22nd minute) netting the two goals to complete the win.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>