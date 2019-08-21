Borivali Premier Football League: Fleetfooters FC does it again!

Mumbai: Fleetfooters FC reasserted their supremacy, for the third consecutive year they emerged champions of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), organised under the auspices of MDFA by the Borivali Sports Foundation and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West). The tournament was supported by Indian Oil, Corlim Gardens, Goa and Cytherera Fitness.In the final, the formidable Fleetfooters were in a domineering mood and blanked Milan Club 4-0 with striker Dhawal Waghela netting a race of goals and Johnson Mathew and Dane Pereira contributing with one apiece to secure their triumph.

Earlier, Tiger Sports rallied to overcome Maryland United 2-1 in the Third place match. Brobourne Rodrigues opened the scoring to provide Maryland with the lead but Tigers came roaring back and striker Jayesh Naik struck twice to help them snatch a close win.

Results

Fleetfooters SC: 4 (Dhawal Waghela 2, Johnson Mathew, Dane Pereira) bt Milan Club: 0. Third place: Tigers Sports: 2 (Jayesh Naik 2) bt Maryland United: 1 (Brobourne Rodrigues).

Other awards

Best Goalkeeper: Yash Trimbakkar (Milan Club). Defender: Noel Dias (Fleetfooter FC). Striker: Calvin Pereira (Maryland United) PoT: Sunny Thakur (Milan Club). Top scorer: Keenan Pereira (Fleetfooter FC, 13 goals). Fairplay award: ND2 Soccer Starz.

IDBI encash full points

IDBI Bank showed plenty of grit and determination to get the better of a spirited Madanpura 4-3 in a well-contested First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

- FPJ Sports Desk