Borivali Premier Football League: Daiwik Rao nets match-winner

<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>Kajupada FC dished out a determined performance and managed to scrape past Vibrant FC by a narrow 1-0 margin in Group-A match of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), at the St. Francis D'Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West).</p><p>In an evenly contested encounter, Kajupada FC and Vibrant FC were engaged in a grim battle for supremacy. Midway through the first session, Kajupada got the breakthrough when dashing striker Daiwik Rao cashed in on a gilt-edged opening to score the crucial goal on the match.</p><p>Vibrant FC put up solid fight back and tried their best to find the equalizer, but the Kajupada backline defended resolutely to deny the rival attackers from scoring a goal and to snatch a close win.High-flying Fleetfooters FC faced quite a challenge from Maryland United before pulling through by a tight 2-1 margin.</p><p>After a barren first half, defending champs, Fleetfooters struck in the second minute on resumption through Karan Amin to take a 1-0 lead. Maryland made a string reply and restored parity with Oneil D'Souza finding the back of the net in the 60th minute. But, six minutes later Fleetfooters regained the lead with Grenville Murzello netting the decisive winner.</p><p><strong>Results</strong> - Group-A: Kajupada FC 1 (Daiwik Rao) beat Vibrant FC 0. Fleetfooters FC 2 (Karan Amin, Grenville Murzello) beat Maryland United 1 (Oneil D'Souza).</p>