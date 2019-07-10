Sports

Borivali Premier Football League: Daiwik Rao nets match-winner

By FPJ Bureau

Kajupada FC dished out a determined performance and managed to scrape past Vibrant FC by a narrow 1-0 margin in Group-A match of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West).

