Bordi Chikoo Festival Run to be held on Feb 2

The inaugural edition of the Bordi Chikoo Festival Run, in association with Chikoo Festival will be held on February 2. For which, the participants can register online on www.chikoorun.com

The Bordi Chikoo Festival Run is a one of its kind run coinciding with the prestigious Chikoo Festival which enjoys a footfall of more than 1 lakh people each year.

The Bordi Chikoo Festival Run which will be flagged off from the Camping Ground -Bordi Beach has 4 race categories i.e Half Marathon (21.097kms) [Min age: 18 years], 10K Run (Min age: 15 years), 5K Run (Min age: 10 years) and 3Km Chikoo Masti Run (Min age: 10 years)

Registrations can be done through the event website www.chikoorun.com. More information on the event is available on the event helpline no: 88795 59049/8291262892.

The event is organised and promoted by Aryanz Sports PR & Events with the support of the Bordi Chikoo Festival Committee and conducted under the aegis of Maharashtra Athletics Association and Palghar District Athletic Association.