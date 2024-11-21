 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25: India vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details In India, UK & US
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25: India vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details In India, UK & US

India is aiming for third consecutive series win in Australia after 2018 and 2021.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Pic Credit: Twitter

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin on November 22, with India facing Australia in a five-match Test series—the first such series between the two sides since 1992.

India is aiming to retain the trophy for the thrid straight time having won it in 2018 and 2021. On the other hand, Australia will be eager to reclaim the trophy, which they last won in 2014.

India, enter the series after getting whitewashed at home by New Zealand which made the path tougher towards qualification for the World Test Championship final. To keep their hopes alive for a spot in the WTC Final, India need to beat Australia by 4-0 margin which can be considered a monumental task.

Live Streaming details

Where to watch the Australia vs India Test series on TV in India?

Star Sports will provide the live TV coverage in multiple languages.

Where to watch the Australia vs India Test series online in India?

Hostar will provide the live streaming of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Where to watch the Australia vs India Test series in UK?

TNT Sports and discovery+ will live stream the matches in UK

Where to watch the Australia vs India Test series in US?

In US the match will be live streamed on Sling TV and Willow TV

India vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule:

Squads:

India:  Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

