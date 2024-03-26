Border-Gavaskar Series 2024-25: Perth To Host Australia vs India 1st Test From Nov 22, Series Finale In Sydney

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for the blockbuster Test series against India in the 2024-25 summer. Pat Cummins and co. will host India for the five-Test series, with Perth to open the rubber on November 22nd. The series concludes with the caravan moving to Sydney, beginning on January 3rd.

Like the 2020-21 rubber, the Adelaide Oval will stage the pink-ball Test as India will return to the scene of their infamous 36 all-out. However, the tourists will feel energised by their reunion in the 3rd Test at the Gabba, where they broke Australia's 31-year-old streak. The MCG takes the traditional Boxing Day Test from the December 26th - December 30th.

1st Test - 22nd to 26th Nov, Perth.

2nd Test - 6th to 10th Dec, Adelaide (D/N).

3rd Test - 14th to 18th Dec, Gabba.

4th Test - 26th to 30th Dec, MCG.

5th Test - 3rd to 7th Jan, Sydney.

Australia haven't beaten India in a Test series since 2015. However, Pat Cummins and co. got the better of them during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London in June 2023.

Australian men's team to also host Pakistan for 3 T20Is and as many ODIs:

The Men in Yellow's summer begins from the 1st ODI against Pakistan at the MCG on November 4th. The next two matches will take place on 8th and 10th. The three T20Is following that commences on November 14th in Brisbane. Sydney and Hobart will host the following two games on 16th and 18th, respectively.

SCHEDULE RELEASE: It’s a summer line-up like no other!



However, the Australian women's team's home season begins on September. They will host the White Ferns for three T20Is, but their ODI series against India begins only in December. The women's Ashes series starts on January 12th, 2025 and finishes on the 30th.