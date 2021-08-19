Booger for a million: Check out funniest tweets as Messi's tear-soaked tissue reportedly gets sold for $1m

Advertisement

The sudden exit of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) shocked the football fraternity and left fans just like the star emotional. Now, the tissue used by a tearful Messi during his farewell press conference in Barcelona earlier in August, 2021 is reportedly up for sale.

As demands for Messi collectables and memorabilia sky-rocketed, the used tissue reached Mercado Libre, a popular website where fans can get the “used handkerchief” for an exorbitant price a $1 million, Argentinian media outlet Misiones Online reported.

Lionel Messi’s tissue paper used to wipe his tears during his farewell news conference for former club Barcelona has been auctioned off for one million dollars.

At the farewell conference to Barcelona, messi shed tears which led to his wife, Antonella handing him a tissue.

Following the emotional press conference, an unidentified person got the used tissue and posted an ad online saying that the tissue would be available for buy at an inflated price.

It was an emotional day when the Argentinian footballer bid adieu Barcelona after spending two decades of his life there.

In fact not only the ‘original’ tissue paper was put up for sale, but also replicas of it are currently being sold online, according to Minutouno.com. An online venture Milonga Customs launched a replica of Lionel Messi’s tissues as a collectable item, neatly boxed in a plastic wrap, along with a photo of the star footballer getting emotional.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:41 PM IST