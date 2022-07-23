Bombay Bowling League to start from Monday

Mumbai, July 23: A one-of-a-kind bowling championship, the Bombay Bowling League (BBL), organised by Honor Sports will be played at The Game bowling alley, Atria Mall, Worli on July 25 and 26.

The two-day championship has attracted participation from leading athletes from across the country. The championship will see the presence of International stars and National champions such as Aljai Bhatija, Liyakhat Lambe, Imran Khan and Sujjat Khan to name a few.

Bhatija, represented India in the 2004 Commonwealth Games and was the National runner-up in the same year. Lambe and Imran won the doubles gold medal in the 2012 National and Sujjat is currently the top-ranked bowler in Maharashtra.

The BBL will be played amongst 12 teams for a prize pool of over 2.5 lakhs. The 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six each and would initially play on a round-robin league basis.

This championship is conceptualized by avid bowling enthusiast Hrishikesh Mundargi who is the driving force behind organising this event.