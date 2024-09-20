Bollywood Star Saiyami Kher Achieves Major Milestone, Becomes 1st Indian Female Actor To Complete Ironman 2024 Triathlon In Germany

Saiyami Kher after Completing Ironman 2024 Triathlon In Germany | Image: Instagram/ saiyami

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher recently achieved a remarkable milestone by completing the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany. She now becomes the first Indian female actor to finish this challenging race. The Ironman 70.3, also known as the Half Ironman, involves a gruelling 1.9 km swim, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run.

Despite the event's demanding nature, Kher successfully crossed the finish line, adding this significant achievement to her list of personal and professional accomplishments. Reflecting on her experience, she expressed, "Crossing the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 and receiving that medal has to be one of the proudest moments of my life. This has been on my bucket list forever, and I am so thrilled to have finally done it!

"Training for an Ironman while managing 12 to 14-hour shooting schedules was tough. There were days when motivation was hard to find, and it felt like a real battle with myself."

Kher also spoke about the obstacles she encountered and emphasized the importance of resilience. She stated, "This race has been about losing my way but ultimately finding my path. It taught me the power of determination and that if you truly set your mind to something, nothing can stop you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiyami was last seen in Ghoomer, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi. She was also starred in Sharmaji Ki Beti with Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas.