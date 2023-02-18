Bollywood star Ranveer Singh plays for Dwayne Wade's celebrity all-star NBA team; Netizens react

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh raised excitement among Indian basketball fans after participating in a star-studded NBA all star celebrity match at Salt Lake City in Utah. Netzins went gaga over the star's participation and shared videos of Ranveer during the game. The Bollywood actor played alongside Marvel star Simu Liu who acts in Shang Chi and comedian Hasan Minhaj

The brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021, Ranveer played for former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. Earlier, he had also participated in the 2022 Celebrity Game and played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo.

