Bodyline Sports Club overcome Immaculate Conception, one step away from title

Mumbai: Dashing striker Ritika Sahani’s twin goal-scoring efforts helped Bodyline Sports Club overcome Immaculate Conception, Borivali 5-3 in a women’s open semi-final match of the 32nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-Inter-Parish Football Tournament, at the WCG grounds.

Ritika’s teammates Kimberly Fernandez, Ditti Kanungo and Ash D’Silva chipped in with the other three goals to secure Bodyline’s victory and confirm their place in the final. Immaculate Conception scored through Angeline Anthony, Karen Pais and Valencia D’Mello.

Later, Sacred Hearth ‘A’, Andheri rode on Calvin Barretto’s double strikes to defeat St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Juhu 2-0 in a Men’s quarter-final match.

Results:

Women’s (semi-finals): Bodyline SC: 5 (Ritika Sahani 2, Kimberly Fernandez, Ditti Kanungo, Ash D’Silva) bt Immaculate Comception, Borivali 3 (Angeline Anthony, Karen Pais, Valencia D’Mello). Veterans men (semi-finals): Ronnie 7s: 8 (Glen Moraes 5, Vinay D’Silva, Philip D’Souza, Wilson D’Souza) beat Golden Gunners: 0.

Men’s (quarter-finals): Sacred Heart ‘A’, Andheri: 2 (Calvin Barretto 2) bt St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Juhu: 0;