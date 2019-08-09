BMC Sai Baba school champions

Mumbai: BMC Sai Baba Primary School, on Abhyudaya Nagar road, Abhyudaya Nagar, Parel, in the city scripted history as they became the first Corporation school from the city to win the Mumbai Schools Sports Association's under-16 Division II inter-school football championship.

The dark horses in this level of competition, defeated JamnaBai Narsee International school 3-0 in the final played at the Cooperage Stadium here on Thursday.

"It has been just two years these girls started playing this game and they have proved everyone wrong," said their proud coach as C Chauhan while talking to Free Press Journal soon after the match.

Priyanka Kanojiya led them from the front scoring once in each session after Aditi Pandire put them ahead in the 3rd minute of play.

These girls are under-14 and they exhibited good football and it is their sheer dedication and the passion they have for the game," said coach about the girls.

The teams had hardly settled when Aditi stunned everyone with a superb goal in the 3rd minute of play. Aditi has been among the goal scorers this season and she was right there to put the team ahead," said Chauhan.

Striker Priyanka made it 2-0 in their favour seven minutes later as these girls from Parel had a 2-0 cushion during the break.Priyanka was back in the thick of the action when she found the back of the net in the 33rd minute this time she combined well with Aditi to slam home a right-footer and win their maiden title.