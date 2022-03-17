Blow to Prithvi Shaw as he fails to clear Yo-Yo test

Star India batter Prithvi Shaw has reportedly failed to clear the Yo-Yo test after a general assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The BCCI is checking on all its centrally contracted players — injured or otherwise — before the IPL.

Shaw, a former U-19 World Cup winning captain, who is not a part of the central contract, was also at the NCA to provide an update on his fitness status and the result wasn’t exactly satisfactory.

The current Yo-Yo test qualification score is 16.5 for men and it has been learnt that the Mumbai opener has scored less than 15.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:44 AM IST