Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 09:47 AM IST

Block your calendar: 2022 ICC T20 World Cup dates & venues announced

Tournament to be held from October 16- November 13 & will see a total of 45 matches hosted across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney
FPJ Web Desk
ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy | ANI

Seven host cities have been announced for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with the final line-up for the event now confirmed.

The event which is scheduled to take place between 16 October and 13 November next year will see a total of 45 matches hosted across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final will be hosted under lights at the MCG on 13 November 2022. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 09:47 AM IST
