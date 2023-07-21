 'Blessed To Play With Him': Yashasvi Jaiswal On Virat Kohli
'Blessed To Play With Him': Yashasvi Jaiswal On Virat Kohli

Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed Virat Kohli as a legend and feels blessed at the thought of playing alongside him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has hailed Virat Kohli as a 'legend' and that he feels blessed to bat alongside the right-handed batter. Jaiswal revealed that he tries to learn things from Kohli as he feels there is plenty to look forward to, be it on or off the field.

Kohli, playing his 500th international game in the ongoing 2nd Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad, has accumulated runs across formats at breakneck speed. The 34-year-old also became only the fourth Indian cricketer and 10th overall to play 500 international matches as he looks to break his overseas Test hundred drought after staying unbeaten on 87.

Speaking after Day 1 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies, Jaiswal stated, as quoted by The Indian Express.

"It is amazing to see him bat. What can I say? He is a legend. I am blessed to play with him. There’s a lot of things to learn from him be it cricket and outside of it. I try to pick his mind."

Yashasvi Jaiswal disappointed at missing out on another big score:

After a stellar Test debut last week when he made 171, the left-hander departed for 57 on the opening day at Old Trafford. The youngster expressed disappointment, but vowed to keep learning and come back stronger.

"Of course, I am disappointed. It happens in cricket. I just need to keep learning and keep thinking that how i can do between when I come to bat next. I feel whenever I bat I try to make sure that how long I can bat and of course, there is disappointment when I get out. I need to just keep learning. I always want to do well for the team. I go out there with the same mindset. It is pleasure to go out there and play for your country."

India were in a bit of strife at 182-4, but Kohli combined with Ravindra Jadeja to put their innings back on track.

'Blessed To Play With Him': Yashasvi Jaiswal On Virat Kohli

