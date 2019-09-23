Blame it on lack of communication

Mumbai: Hockey in recent past has been in receiving end, at least in Maharashtra. And this time facing the brunt are none other than the budding girls and their parents from the city.

Blame it on the lack of communication, the 20-odd girls who were going through the selection process to take part at the SNBP state championship to be held in Pune were left in lurch, as much before the squad could even be picked up, they were told that the team will not take part in the said tournament.

“It has been over seven days and today is the last day of selection, and we hear that the team is not going. Why did they have the trails? I am sure MSSA was aware and kept it under wraps. This is not accepted said one of the parent Purva Rathod, mother of Rutuja from Gokuldham from Goregaon (E).

“In the first place we had not invited the girls and most importantly it is organised by Hockey Maharashtra. Yes, we did invite the boys as it is an all India tournament,’ said Firoz Shaikh the SNPB spokesperson while talking to The Free Press Journal. Moreover, MSSA is not affilicitated to Hockey Maharashtra, he added.

Lawrence Bing, the secretary of the MSSA hockey blamed it on the organisers. "They invited us and that was the reason for us to have trials to pick up the team. I still cannot figure out why they have not accepted our team”.

However, it is clear, as the championship is a state-level contest, only the district team are eligible to take part. And what is more surprising is the fact that MSSA were ignorant of this.

“The girls despite having exams did come for trials from Dadar, Wadala, Bandra and other places in the city, and this kind of attitude is uncalled for,” said Dina Rawal, mother of Fatak, one of the student