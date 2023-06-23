'Black Day For Wrestling': Yogeshwar Dutt Blasts IOA's Ad-Hoc Panel For Allowing One-Bout Trial For Six Protesting Wrestlers

Yogeshwar Dutt has questioned the ad-hoc panel's decision. | (Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt has referred to the contentious IOA ad-hoc panel's decision to limit the selection competition for six protesting wrestlers to a single bout trial for the Asian Games as a "black day for wrestling" in India. Dutt criticised the World Olympic body for allowing the wrestlers to participate in the trial on his official Twitter account.

Dutt questioned why Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Satywart Kadian, and Jitender Kinha received the exemption when there were many more deserving wrestlers based on their recent performances in a video he shared on Friday morning to his Twitter account. The 40-year-old conceded:

"I came to know about the IOA’s exemption to the protesting wrestlers through newspapers. I don’t know what criteria has been set by the IOA for their selection. If the committee wants such a trial, then there are many wrestlers like Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, world silver medalist Anshu Malik etc who performed well on the international stage. It is beyond my understanding to exempt six wrestlers from the trials. This is absolutely wrong. Even the earlier federation did not take such decision that you (the Ad-hoc committee) have taken, without looking at any rules and without making any criteria."

While the renowned wrestlers recalls the exceptions, he said it was only for deserving candidates, stating:

"There have been exemptions in the past but that were only given to the outstanding wrestlers. These wrestlers have stayed away from the mat for a long time maybe for over a year. This is wrong. This isn’t a decision for the betterment of wrestling."

Yogeshwar Dutt urges other wrestlers to raise their voices:

According to Dutt, the other wrestlers must write letters to the relevant authorities, adding:

"I would like the wrestlers -greco roman and freestyle - to raise their voices. I’m not asking them to protest. keep working hard but raise your voice via media, write letter to PM, Home Minister, Sports Minister, IOA and let them know about the decision taken by the ad-hoc committee."

He also went on to question the motives of their recent protests, adding:

"They should know why the protest was held. Was it for the sexual harassment or for exemption from the trial."

The deadline for sending all Indian team information to the organisers is July 15 as the ad hoc panel must hold the Asian Games trials before that date. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be able to present the names of wrestlers to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) by the deadline of July 15 by holding the preliminary trials.