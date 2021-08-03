Black athletes defend Spanish connections

Tokyo: Triple jumper Ana Peleteiro and gymnast Ray Zapata came out defending their Spanish roots after winning medals for their country at the Tokyo Olympics, with Peleteiro saying a lot of people back home were probably upset that two Black athletes succeeded.

Bronze medalist Peleteiro and silver medalist Zapata said they should be celebrated for succeeding while representing the country at the Games.

"Anyone who doesn't want to see that is a fool because there is nothing more beautiful than to mix two good things."

In an earlier joint interview to Spain's public broadcaster, RTVE, Zapata was talking about how they are of colour but represent Spain when Peleteiro interrupted him and said, "We are Black, what do you mean of colour?', they are the ones 'of colour,' they change color more than the sun."

"What do I know ... I feel extremely proud when I come out to represent Spain," said Zapata, who was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to Spain at an early age.

Peleteiro was born in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia. She complained in the past of being racially abused and of being told to go back to your country by someone on the street. She also had previously received abuse on social media.