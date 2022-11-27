e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBizzare! Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Bizzare! Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Morocco stunned Belgium 2-0 in a massive upset in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Yassine Bounou |
Follow us on

Doha: Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team's shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday.

Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper.

Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn't allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.

No immediate explanation

While there was no immediate explanation of Bounou's absence from the Morocco team or match officials at Al Thumama Stadium, Moroccan TV channel 2M said on its official Twitter account that he had felt dizzy right before kickoff and asked to be replaced.

The 31-year-old Bounou, who was born in Canada, is Morocco's No. 1 goalkeeper and plays for Spanish club Sevilla. He played in Morocco's 0-0 draw with Croatia in the opening round of group games.

RECENT STORIES

Morocco pull off massive upset, shock Belgium 2-0, in pics

Morocco pull off massive upset, shock Belgium 2-0, in pics

Bizzare! Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Bizzare! Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Another massive upset: Morocco stun Belgium 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2022

Another massive upset: Morocco stun Belgium 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against...

Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...