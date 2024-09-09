Bizarre Farewell: Borussia Dortmund’s Jakub Blaszczykowski & Lukasz Piszczek Take On 100 Kids In Final Match; Video

German club Borussia Dortmund organized a testimonial to properly bid farewell to former players, the ex-Polish internationals Jakub Blaszczykowski and Lukasz Piszczek. It was team Blaszczykowski versus team Piszczek at the Signal Iduna Park stadium with former Dortmund players, staff and well-known Polish players making up the teams and coaches.

However, as a part of the send-off, the duo faced off against 100 kids at Westfalenstadion. While the players failed to score, the kid who scored the goal against the Dortmund duo hit the Siiuuu celebration.

Jakub Blaszczykowski, was emotional after the game. WHile addressing the fans he said, "It was a great honour for us, I enjoyed every game here. The whole club, the staff, the players and coaches - I would like to say thank you. We spent many years together".

"Many thanks to all the fans, we have experienced wonderful moments, we have also had difficult moments. Thank you, Borussia, for everything!"

Lukasz Piszczek, who is now the assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund in his speech said , "We would like to thank you all for coming. We gave everything for you on the pitch today - we've given everything on the pitch for the club for many years. Once again: Thank you very much! I have always represented the club with great pride and will continue to do so. Borussia Dortmund forever!"

Team Kuva vs Team Piszczu match highlights

Jakub Blaszczykowski's team triumphed over Piszczek's side by a score of 5-4. Blaszczykowski's Team Kuba took the early lead through former Poland international Kamil Grosicki. Current Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin then scored the equaliser for Lukasz Piszczek's Team Piszczu

Mladen Petric restored the lead for Team Kuba just before half-time, and Grosicki then made it 3-1 soon after the start of the second-half. Felipe Santana pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute, before Artur Wichniarek brought Team Piszczu back on level terms.

A quick-fire brace from Lucas Barrios restored Team Kuba's two-goal lead, before Julian Brandt scored late on to make it 5-4.