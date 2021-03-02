Bit of self-interest!; From foes to friends, Australia is right behind England to overcome India

Wellington: Always foes and more so when it comes to Ashes Series, Australians have suddenly turned out to be friends of England, as their World Test Championship is at stake. Yes, it is of self-interest here.

With their fate in the first-ever World Test contest hanging, Australia for a change are portraying their liking for their enemies in this gentlemans' game.

As England take on India in the final Test at Ahmedabad, Australians have got right behind the England team ahead of the encounter.

England are out of the race after losing the pink-ball Test by 10 wickets. England had to win the series by a margin of 0-4, 0-3 or 1-3 to set up the final clash with New Zealand but that, unfortunately, is not possible for the visitors now.

However, England have become the kingmaker now. With a win in the final Test against India, they can help Australia get a berth in the final at Lord's. On the other, India just have to play a draw to go through.

The aforementioned scenario has left Australian's with no other option but to back their arch-rivals in the match which starts from March 4.

"Bit of self-interest there, isn't it, for us following England for the first time in a long time," Australia's stand-in coach Andrew McDonald told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday.

"We'll be hoping that they can do the job there."

"It's going to be difficult, no doubt. Some of the surfaces they've played on are conducive to spin bowling and probably India's strengths are in their ability to play spin as well," said McDonald.

"We wish (England) well, see what unfolds. It's out of our hands but we'll be watching on with interest."

Notably, the Australian team is in New Zealand for a 5-match T20I series.