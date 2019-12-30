Bipin Ulhasnagar Camp lift trophy

Mumbai: Bipin Ulhasnagar Camp lifted the 33rd Bipin Football Academy Inter-centre trophy in a cliffhanger against Bipin Colaba Camp 5-4 via a tie-breaker after the match ended in a goalless draw, which was held at the Karnataka Sporting Association Ground, Churchgate on Sunday.

It was a moment of glory for Bipin Ulhasnagar Camp who played tirelessly throughout the finals against a resilient Colaba side who held fort till the last minute. However, it was curtains for the Bipin Colaba Camp in the tie-breaker after their striker Prem K. missed the bar to put their side on the back foot.

Chief guests, Vivek Singh, Managing Director, Procam and Vinit Amin, Deputy Vice president, Edelweiss handed over the trophies and other prizes to the players and teams.